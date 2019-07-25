Jennifer Lopez just had a 50th birthday blowout in Miami fit for the queen that she is

Jennifer Lopez gets key to city of Miami Beach Miami Beach presents Jennifer Lopez the keys to the city and declares July 24, 2019, as "Jennifer Lopez Day." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Beach presents Jennifer Lopez the keys to the city and declares July 24, 2019, as "Jennifer Lopez Day."

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday.

Read that again.

Say all you want about JLo looking like that, thanks to all her money paying for personal trainers, private chefs and plastic surgery, but you gotta give it to the woman.

Fact: Lopez defies nature.

And she can also still party her famous booty off like a teenager on summer break.

After receiving a key to the city from Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Michael Gongora, who proclaimed July 24 Jennifer Lopez Day in Miami Beach, JLo and her main man, Alex Rodriguez, headed out to celebrate.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s Star Island waterside mansion was the site of Lopez’ blowout birthday bash.

People who were #blessed enough to get invite started posting like crazy around 9 p.m. when the power couple arrived at the mansion which had a giant disco ball, fairy lights and a majestic “JLO” sign out front.

It’s unclear if JLo and ARod arrived in the new red Porsche sports car the former baseball player gifted his fiancee earlier in the day.

Illustrious guests included DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe and South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager, who posted an Instagram Story of the insanely decked out dessert table filled with such treats as 14K gold flaked Mojo donuts that said “JLo” on them.

Moet champagne flowed while attendees munched on Sasanian caviar, Ruth Chris steaks, and a six foot tall Divine Delicacies cake; hung out in the Padron Cigars lounge; and watched a stupendous fireworks display.

‘It was very intimate, just Jennifer’s closest friends and family,” said a fellow guest. “She was happy and dancing the whole time.”

The star of the night posted a video of her thrashing on the DJ decks with Fat Joe to his classic song, “All the Way Up.” ARod is right by her side, bopping his head and jumping up and down.

“A lil bday turn up. TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!”” read Lopez’s caption.

The party reportedly wrapped up at around 3 a.m., added the VIP.

After this blowout of all blowouts, we hope the “Waiting For Tonight” singer has the energy to perform less than 24 hours later.

Lopez has three dates at AmericanAirlines Arena to end her “It’s My Party” tour, starting Thursday.

Wait, of course, she will. She’s Jennifer Lopez.

Yassss, queen.