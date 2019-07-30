Is Julian Gil getting married? Congratulations may be in order (or not).

Julian Gil / Archivo de el Nuevop Herald

Hold up.

Is Julian Gil getting married?

On his Instagram page, the Argentina born, Puerto Rican raised actor is seen on a poster wearing a tux and running from brides.

“Are you coming to my wedding?” the La Placita co-owner asks in the caption.

But, no, he won’t be the next “Bachelor.” And don’t congratulate Gil if you see him while you dine at his Biscayne Boulevard spot.

Gil is starring in a show called “¿Y Si Me Caso?” meaning, “And if I get married?” The comedy will be playing in Kissimmee at the Osceola Performing Arts Center Sept. 14.

“I invite you to be one of the special guests at my wedding, of course if no one objects,” reads the promotional material for the show. “Don’t miss this fun talk where we will try to discover how important marriage is for each of us....And what do you think? Will I marry or not marry?”

So don’t believe all you read. Gil isn’t getting married, but definitely will be broaching the topic.

Cute publicity stunt, though.

The announcement came as bit of a shock to his fans who have followed his beyond messy breakup with Marjorie de Sousa.

The “Sueño de Amor” costars have a son, Matias, who is now 2. Gil fought to affirm his paternity for the child as there was some doubt because de Sousa allegedly had an affair with fellow telenovela actor Gabriel Soto. Sheesh.

En esto momento me acaba de llamar mi abogado a decirme que el juez acaba de publicar el resultado de ADN

Entre Matías y yo ...

Y como he dicho desde el día uno

MATÍAS GREGORIO GIL

Si es mi HIJO

Feliz de acabar con las especulaciones....

TE AMO HIJO ️ pic.twitter.com/mVWCyYcWgD — julian GIL (@juliangil) January 19, 2018

In January 2018, a DNA test confirmed Gil was the father, but he and Sousa are still disputing over custody, as of right now he still only has visitation (De Sousa lives full time in Mexico). He even pondered getting a vasectomy earlier this month.

Wedding bells don’t seem to be in his future for now, except in this play.

Tickets at https://www.juliangil.tv