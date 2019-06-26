La Placita Puerto Rican restaurant is now hosting dominoes tournaments. Here’s how you can play

You already know La Placita is the place to go in Miami for Puerto Rican cuisine.

But did you know you can play in a dominoes tournament there every week?

Tuesday night is now officially Dominoes Night at the restaurant created by Chef José Mendin and Latin American TV star Julian Gil. From 4-11 p.m. every week, a local chef and his or her team will be invited to square off against Mendin and his crew for domino dominance.





The best part? You can play, too. All you need to do is sign up for the tournament when you arrive at the restaurant. Come alone or with a posse.

Order a drink at the outdoor bar while you plot your strategy.

And come with an appetite, because you’ll want fuel up to make it to the top of the domino pack. We recommend as many chicken croquetas ($8) as you can eat. Get a Guava-té Mule ($12)or two to go with them.





It’s all part of La Placita’s new weekly evening events. Also on Tuesdays, the inside of the restaurant transforms into a piano bar with a cigar roller and a pianist awaiting your requests. Please don’t ask for “Despacito” more than once.

Wednesdays are gallery night, showcasing works from different local artists. Friday happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. with live DJs spinning the salsa.

The restaurant is also known for its eye-catching, three-story mural of a Puerto Rican flag on its exterior, sparking a controversy with Miami’s Historic and Environmental Preservation Board. The owners failed to apply for a permit from the board for the mural, and the board voted against granting a permit after the fact.

La Placita

Where: 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami