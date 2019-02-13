‘It’s a big birthday’: Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 and celebrating with a tour

Mark the date: July 24, 2019.
That’s when Jennifer Lopez turns 50, and you feel duly inadequate.
To celebrate her milestone birthday, the multihyphenate entertainer is headed out on the road this summer.
JLo announced on Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” Tour, her first in over six years. Lopez’s last one was 2012’s “Dance Again World Tour” with Enrique Iglesias.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“My birthday’s in July, and so this summer I decided I wanted to do something big,” the “On the Floor” singer said. “Because it’s a big birthday.”
Produced by Live Nation, “It’s My Party” will kick off June 7 in Phoenix, and make stops in 24 cities, including a final concert in Miami July 26, two days after the momentous day, at AmericanAirlines Arena. Another stop in Florida is Orlando’s Amway Center July 23.
Fans can expect the age-defying mother of two’s “distinctive choreography,” as well as “incredible production and set design, dazzling wardrobe, and a nonstop party mix of new and classic J.Lo anthems,” according to a release.
The tour will also feature the “World of Dance Experience,” in which audiences will be treated to surprise cameos from Lopez’s NBC show “World of Dance.”
It is unclear from her announcement on “Ellen” when tickets will go on sale.
“Soon,” Lopez said, seeming not to know. “You gotta keep checking.”
Tickets will be at www.livenationentertainment.com
Comments