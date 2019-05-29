People
Why did Ariana Grande just cancel two Florida shows? The reason has to do with tomatoes
So what’s wrong with Ariana Grande?
The pop singer was forced to cancel two Florida dates on her Sweetener tour, Live Nation Florida announced Tuesday.
On an Instagram Story, Grande told her fans in Tampa and Orlando how sorry she was to disappoint them.
“I woke up incredibly sick today,” she wrote soon after the concert promoter’s tweet, adding that her doctor recommended she postpone the two shows. “I’m so incredibly devastated.”
The 25-year-old was set to play Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday night and the Amway Center Wednesday night.
So what was the problem?
On Wednesday afternoon, Grande gave fans a little more intel on Instagram: “Update: we discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed.”
With the post, she added a picture of her adorable dog sitting on a stairwell, which appears to be at a hospital.
“I will make this up to you, I promise,” the Boca Raton native added. “Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”
The pop star managed to see the humor in the situation:
“Nothing more unfair than an Italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid 20s.”
The rescheduled shows will take place on Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando.
Refunds are also available at the point of purchase, according to Live Nation.
The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is still set for two Miami back-to-back concerts at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday and Saturday nights.
