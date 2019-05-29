Why did Ariana Grande just cancel two Florida shows? The reason has to do with tomatoes

Young fans express support for Ariana Grande Fans of the American singer Ariana Grande who were caught up in the deadly attack at Manchester Arena drew strength from and voiced moral support for their pop idol in the immediate aftermath. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the American singer Ariana Grande who were caught up in the deadly attack at Manchester Arena drew strength from and voiced moral support for their pop idol in the immediate aftermath.

So what’s wrong with Ariana Grande?

The pop singer was forced to cancel two Florida dates on her Sweetener tour, Live Nation Florida announced Tuesday.

On an Instagram Story, Grande told her fans in Tampa and Orlando how sorry she was to disappoint them.

“I woke up incredibly sick today,” she wrote soon after the concert promoter’s tweet, adding that her doctor recommended she postpone the two shows. “I’m so incredibly devastated.”

The 25-year-old was set to play Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday night and the Amway Center Wednesday night.

So what was the problem?

On Wednesday afternoon, Grande gave fans a little more intel on Instagram: “Update: we discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed.”

With the post, she added a picture of her adorable dog sitting on a stairwell, which appears to be at a hospital.

“I will make this up to you, I promise,” the Boca Raton native added. “Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

(1) Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour dates tonight in Tampa (Amalie Arena) and tomorrow, May 29 in Orlando (Amway Center) have been postponed due to illness.

The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd pic.twitter.com/InrCos4KN6 — Live Nation Florida (@LiveNationFL) May 28, 2019

The pop star managed to see the humor in the situation:

“Nothing more unfair than an Italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid 20s.”

The rescheduled shows will take place on Nov. 24 in Tampa and Nov. 25 in Orlando.

Refunds are also available at the point of purchase, according to Live Nation.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is still set for two Miami back-to-back concerts at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday and Saturday nights.