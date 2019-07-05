Shakira and Gerard Pique posted pics from their vacation. People lost their minds.

Famous people can’t catch a break, even on vacation.

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué recently traveled to the Bahamas with their two boys, Milan and Sasha.

The trip seemed like a blast, that is until Pique posted a video on Instagram for all of his 17.3 million followers. In the clip, you can see the two boys petting sharks while Pique off camera says “Que chulos!” meaning, “How cool.”

People quickly weighed, but not so much about the dangers of little humans coming into close contact with predators. (Last summer, a University of Miami student was bitten on the arm during a shark encounter in the Bahamas.)

Many commenters were appalled that Pique would promote fish being in captivity.

Apparently, the famous family was at Compass Cay, a private island in the Outer Exumas, where the nurse sharks are a tourist attraction. The fish, while not exactly friendly, are said to be fairly harmless. Lots of celebrities before them have visited this go-to destination; Coco Austin caught heat last year for swimming with her toddler Chanel.





“This is so wrong,” wrote someone on the soccer star’s post.

“How horrible for a famous guy who has millions of followers to show images of animals in captivity as if they were entertainment. Terrible.”

“Try not to promote the mistreatment of animals.”

Shakira may not have bothered to read the comments, because a few days later, the Colombian music star decided to swim with dolphins, another popular tourist activity down there. Sans kids, but still. Man, did she catch some heat after one planted a kiss on her pretty face.

“Don’t try to tell others to take pictures with animals in captivity,” criticized one, along with a sad face emoji. “They have to be in their natural habitat.”

“Please do not advertise these type of activities. They are not good for dolphins. Many get killed and the ones who don’t, live under stress and anxiety.”

“You should be ashamed.”

The lesson? You can’t win with the Internet, so don’t bother trying.



