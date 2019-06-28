Hialeah is basically one of the worst places in America to celebrate Fourth of July, study says

Palmetto gears up for its annual Fourth of July Festival and plans to add a little funk to the fireworks. Miami Herald file

Again with Hialeah?

With Independence Day coming up just in a few days, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst Places for Fourth of July celebrations. Hialeah had an abysmal showing, ranking at No. 97 on the list (at least San Bernardino, California, was dead last).

Sister to the south, Miami Beach, fared better, at No. 18.





Researchers compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they “balance holiday cost and fun.”

“There’s nothing more American than going all out on Fourth of July,” reads the survey. “We grill, we drink and we blow stuff up — all in the name of freedom. But freedom is not free. Everything from hotdogs to travel to hospital bills following fireworks accidents costs major scratch.”





WalletHub’s data set of 20 key metrics ranged from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the weather. New York easily slid in at the No. 1 spot, with Los Angeles next, and another California city, San Diego, at No. 3.

As per the study, 86 percent of Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day this year, spending an average of $73.33 a person on food items.

Hmm, so what about our offerings on the big holiday? We’re not exactly chopped liver, and we at Miami.com even compiled a list of cool, affordable things to do.

In Hialeah, you can head to Ted Hendricks Park for a free (read that twice) celebration with DJs, food trucks, live music and a kids’ zone. Gates open 4-11 p.m. with not only fireworks but a laser display.

In South Beach, you can see perfectly awesome fireworks on Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets starting at 9 p.m. Or better yet, find a spot on the beach, BYO and pop a squat. Price: Free.

Take that, WalletHub.

So, really. Why didn’t two major, festive cities in South Florida rank higher? Um, our climate.

“Miami has a lot of pros as a 4th of July destination, such as the most festivals, performances and party suppliers per capita” says a WalletHub spokeswoman. “However, the main thing dragging its ranking down is the weather forecast. The probability of precipitation on the fourth is 76 percent, and since this is mostly an outdoor holiday, weather is an important factor to consider.”





