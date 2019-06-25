News
Ariana Grande is coming back to Miami on her Sweetener tour. Here’s how to see her.
Thank you next, indeed.
Ariana Grande? She’s baaaaaccckkkk.
Due to ”overwhelming fan demand,” the multi-platinum, record-breaking singer has announced additional North American dates on The Sweetener World Tour, according to a news release.
She’ll return to AmericanAirlines Arena at 8 p.m. Nov. 27. Grande played two back to back shows there in May.
Tip: Start the planning process with your tween daughter now, as it’s a busy time of year. The concert is on the Wednesday right before Thanksgiving.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Ticketmaster.
