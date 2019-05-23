That one wild night in Palm Beach is still haunting this ‘Real Housewives’ star

Courtesy The Fillmore

One crazy night almost two years ago in Palm Beach continues to haunt Luann de Lesseps.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star was taken into custody briefly Thursday in New York on probation violations.

In a court appearance soon after her release, de Lesseps says she was still on the straight and narrow and wanted to do better.

“I am continuing to go to my meetings, using the measurement device, seeing my therapist and attentively living up to the terms set,” she told The New York Post in a statement. “I confidently look forward to getting this behind me and moving ahead.”

That means regular counseling sessions, taking Antabuse (a medication that blocks an enzyme that processes alcohol) and wearing a breathalyzer monitor.

The former countess (she lost the title after her quickie marriage to ex, Tom D’Agostino) was arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve 2017 following a drunken rampage at The Colony Hotel.

Her charges included resisting an officer with violence, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication.

The reality star agreed to a plea deal in the case to avoid jail time last August, but the Florida Department of Corrections accused her of not taking her probation seriously in April after the “Countess & Friends” star admitted to drinking two mimosas after a cabaret performance in Chicago.

“I look forward to completing the last couple months of probation and getting this entire situation behind me and moving on with my life,” de Lesseps added in her statement.