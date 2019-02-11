Luann de Lesseps is violating the terms of her probation — but she’s ‘drinking Diet Coke’

Luann de Lesseps is still bringing her cabaret show to the Fillmore Miami Beach, legal glitches be darned.
The “Real Housewives of NYC” castmate is set to perform “Countess & Friends” Saturday night, amid a slew of issues related to her arrest at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach in a drunken rampage on Christmas Eve 2017.
For her alcohol-fueled tirade and attack on a police officer, the former countess (who lost her title during her brief marriage to commoner/businessman Tom D’Agostino) got slapped with various charges including battery, resisting an officer with violence, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication.
According to court records obtained by the Miami Herald, de Lesseps is not complying with court orders. As part of the deal struck to avoid jail time, de Lesseps was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, attend twice-weekly AA meetings, complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving class and routinely use a remote breathalyzer at home.
A six-month probation compliance report reveals the 53-year-old has only logged half of her community service hours, not taken all her required sobriety breath tests or provided proof that she attended any Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Another part of the order is that de Lesseps cannot possess or consume alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription.
The onetime royal seems to be complying with the no-drinking part.
“I plan on going to Miami with the girls, so I will be drinking Diet Coke with Jill Zarin,” de Lesseps told The New York Post after appearing in the annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week. “Jill does not drink.”
It’s unclear if the trip down south she was discussing will coincide with the Fillmore gig.
It’s also unclear if the judge will pass down any punishment at this time.
Tickets from $49.50 at www.fillmoremb.com.
