‘I had the most botched boob job on the planet’: Ayesha Curry opens up about her insecurities

She looks amazing now, but Ayesha Curry admits she had some moments of insecurity throughout her short life.

The Miami chef/restaurateur, 30, tells the latest issue of Working Mother that she made a “rash decision” to get plastic surgery after the birth of her and Stephen Curry’s second child, Ryan, in 2015.

“I didn’t realize at the time, [but] I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” said Curry, who’s been married to the Golden State Warriors star since 2011. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body.” (The famous couple also have a daughter, Riley, 6, and 10-month-old son Canon.)

It’s unclear who Curry’s surgeon was, but she wasn’t happy with the results.

“I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want,” said the International Smoke co-owner. “I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet.”

Curry added that she has no further plans for any more surgery. But still, Curry doesn’t feel totally confident.

She recently appeared on “Red Table Talk,” opening up about how being married to an NBA player has its challenges.





“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith on the Facebook Watch show. “I have zero — this sounds weird — like, male attention, so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

