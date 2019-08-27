Welcome to Doral, G-7 world leaders. Let us introduce you to this bustling metropolis

En esta foto de archivo tomada el 3 de abril de 2018, se ve una vista que conduce al Trump National Doral en Miami, Florida.

It has come to our attention that President Trump has suggested hosting the next G-7 summit in Doral, possibly at his own Trump National Doral hotel.

The president said teams from the military and U.S. Secret Service “went to places all over the country and they came back and said, ‘This is where we’d like to be.’”

Well, we can’t blame them. We think this is a marvelous idea. Who doesn’t want to be in Doral? Doral is an extremely spacious city. There’s plenty of room for more people, especially important world leaders who arrive with huge entourages and shut down the roads everywhere they go, inevitably crucial times during the day.

But that’s OK, because traffic in and out of Doral is shut down most days. We will barely even notice the interruption.

Plus, we firmly believe that the leaders of the G-7 - an international economic organization that includes the U.S., Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan - would really enjoy themselves with the many delights Doral has to offer, like inhaling exhaust fumes and shopping for Italian tile at discount prices.

So in the spirit of cooperation with our allies and also because we would like to speak further about myriad important subjects with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, preferably over breakfast, here is our Doral FAQ for world leaders.

What’s that smell?

Let us introduce you to Mount Trashmore, aka the Medley Landfill. Though not technically in Doral, it’s more or less in Doral, because its pungent aroma wafts throughout the city. Try not to breathe through your nose if at all possible.

Is the Trump National Doral really that close to the airport?

Yes! Just expect it to take about two hours to get there, because 36th Street is a hot mess, especially if it’s flooded.

Does it ever stop raining here?

Not often. Bring swimwear. You may need it to get to your car.

Where should I eat?

Doral is filled with numerous opportunities for fine dining, like Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Panera. There are quite a few restaurants in gas stations and a Pollo Tropical on every corner. Pro tip: order the yuca fries, skip the pineapple rum sauce.

Do the bungalows at the Trump National really have magnificent views?

Yes, because you can’t see most of Doral from them.

What’s the best treatment for bedbugs?

Check with the nearest CVS. Like Pollo Tropical, they’re on every corner.