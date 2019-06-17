At what age do you become the sad old person at Ultra? This survey will tell you

Tens of thousands leave Ultra and walk miles across Rickenbacker in Miami Tens of thousands of festival goers make their way out of the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of festival goers make their way out of the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

We all know that Ultra Music Festival is an exciting journey into the beating heart of EDM. Also an exciting journey into the heart of bladder control, but that’s another story.

Everybody loves Ultra! But time marches on, and soon there will come a day when even the most fervent Marshmello fan will wonder: Am I too old to pay all this money to watch some guy with a bucket on his head?

How old is too old for Ultra?

Well, good news, music fans. A new survey from online marketplace TickPick suggests that the party people believe you’re never too old to listen to live music.

Using Amazon’s crowdsourcing marketplace Mechanical Turk, TickPick surveyed 1,000 music festivalgoers, and 74 percent of Ultra devotees say you’re never too old for live music.





We are happy to hear this, because we were afraid someone was going to tell us to go home and make some hot tea.

As it turns out, the music lovers surveyed may not have had an issue with old people - which presumably they will some day be - attending music events. But their tolerance wanes when it comes to other forms of partying.

Sixty-five percent of those polled think they will grow out of bar hopping (they will - they’re realize it’s cheaper to stay home and get drunk in the privacy of your own home). And 42 percent say there is a definitely an age where you should stop going to dance clubs and it is right now, Grandma.

Which is fine. Our knees hurt, anyway.