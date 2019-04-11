Miami Beach wants to ruin Spring Break. Let’s help them

Miami Beach Police confiscate alcohol among spring breakers The Miami Beach PD posted a video on Twitter on Thursday, March 21, 2019, showing Miami Beach Police officers apparently confiscating alcohol from spring breakers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Beach PD posted a video on Twitter on Thursday, March 21, 2019, showing Miami Beach Police officers apparently confiscating alcohol from spring breakers.

After the tsunami of drinking, twerking and punching of random bystanders that occurred during Miami Beach’s most recent spring break, the city has had enough.

Miami Beach has passed a bunch of restrictions designed to squash high-spirited spring break sexy times and stop partying young people from acting like partying young people.

We don’t know if these changes will work. In case they don’t, we have a couple of suggestions so that Miami Beach can put a stop to this unprecedented behavior. Because who doesn’t want to preserve to the usual wholesomeness found on Ocean Drive every weekend?

Here’s what Miami Beach can do:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

If these folks can’t prove they were born before 1984 then this activity should be shut down. Al Diaz Miami Herald File

Raise the drinking age to 35

Just for the month of March.

Blow up the causeways and create an “Escape from New York” scenario except with palm trees

Sure, the Beach residents will be stuck fighting for their very survival at Whole Foods and Starbucks. But the locals sneaking over the causeway to wreak havoc will only be able to get there if they swim.

Schedule the AARP’s annual conference for the convention center at the same time

Fill Ocean Drive with thousands of “Matlock” fans searching for the nearest Golden Corral and watch the spirited young people flee.

Three words: Fake Zika outbreak

It worked in Wynwood.

Launch Thong Prohibition

All bathing suits must adhere to a rigorous Victorian code.

Import and disperse jellyfish from the Frost Museum

Gelatinous sea creatures, do your worst.