Watch what happens to this guy’s voice after four weeks in Hialeah

Hialeah can’t seem to catch a break.
Miami Lakes doesn’t want to be associated with it.
Back in September, a video of an employee at a Hialeah Taco Bell who refused service to an English speaking customer went viral. It wasn’t a good look for La Cuidad Que Progresa.
But those headlines aside, we know that there are plenty of things about Hialeah to love. The latest example comes in the form of a hysterical video floating around the Internet called “This is My Voice in Hialeah.”
It was posted by You Tube comic Rafy Papi (real name: Rafael Garcia-Barbon), and it’s part of a social media challenge called “This is my Voice” that seems have originated on video sharing app Tik Tok.
In the viral challenge, social media users are shown changing their speech patterns after doing things like watching too much ‘Dora the Explorer,’ eating too many chicken nuggets, going through puberty or moving to a new area (like in Papi’s vid).
You can find our local celebrity’s challenge on Facebook with the caption: “Don’t move to Hialeah,” next to two laughing emojis. It has received almost 1 million views in a little over a week.
Commenters appreciated the comedy, for the most part.
“I used to laugh like HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. But now I laugh like Jajajajajajajajajajajaja,” joked one viewer.
“As someone who lived in Hialeah, this is 100% accurate,” summed up another.
“Man, he didn’t say dale,” complained another about the use of Pitbull’s favorite word. “He messed up.”
