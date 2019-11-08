There are so many reasons to go to the Fairchild Ramble — and one of them is beer

Overlooking Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is easy for Miami. There are so many things going on here.

But this weekend is a good time to pay attention.

In advance of the return of the holiday light show The NightGarden, which opens Nov. 15, Fairchild is hosting its annual Ramble. The Ramble has been happening since 1939, and it celebrates much of what makes Miami Miami.

There are many reasons you should go to the Ramble, not the least of which you can find good things to eat and drink and that beautify your home (note: these are not necessarily all the same things). Here are a few of the best reasons to check it out.

You can spruce up that raggedy yard of yours

There are plants for sale, and you can even get gardening tips from Fairchild experts. You know you need them.

You can shop

Head to the Fairchild Marketplace to buy avocados and tropical fruit grown at the garden. Fairchild Farm grows fresh herbs like rosemary, some of which ended up in shortbread baked by famous pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith. If you do nothing else, get some of this shortbread. Trust us. There’s also an artisan market selling jewelry, candles and art.

There is a beer garden

Sip your favorite craft beers from Veza Sur, Tank, Wynwood and Concrete Beach breweries. That shortbread should pair nicely with a few of these offerings.

You can get your steps in

Did we mention there are 83 acres? Walk on!

Orchids are dope

We know you don’t have the skillz to keep them alive — but maybe someone you know does, and that person needs a holiday gift.

You can tire out your kids

Do the math. A warm, sunny Miami day plus games and face painting plus 83 acres to run around on divided by a three-day weekend = exhausted children who may actually go to bed at least one night without complaint.

You can remind friends and family in the north we’re still wearing shorts

Never not fun.

Plants and trees are saving your life on a daily basis

They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen which you actually need to LIVE ON THIS PLANET. Pay your respects.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Ramble

When: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road

Admission: Free for Fairchild members; adults $25; seniors (65 and up) $18; children $12 (6-16); 5 and younger free

Tickets: fairchildgarden.org; become a member and earn free admission and discounts, including free tickets to the NightGarden