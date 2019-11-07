You’re sweating your way through November - but you can still see snow in Miami

It’s November, and your A/C is still cranked up to the high heavens. Are we baking up in here, or what?

Last month, it was abnormally hot, the hottest October on record for Miami with an average temperature of 83.5 degrees.

Though we see a slight cooling in our forecast, we won’t count on getting out the down jacket from the bowels of the closet anytime soon. Sorry to disappoint, but there was only ONE incident of the weather phenomenon in Florida in January 1977.

Some relief is in sight — indoors, obviously. Various locations throughout South Florida are making it “snow,” so you can kind of, sort of experience those magical ice crystals that other folks around the country talk about.

Dolphin Mall

A family admires a Snow Globe display at Dolphin Mall in Doral. ho HO

The Doral destination will transform into a winter wonderland with its annual “Magical Snowfall.” Each night, 30 minutes before the party starts, kids under 12 receive a “magic wand” to help unleash the faux flurries. Head to Ramblas Plaza nightly at 7 p.m., with additional snowfalls at 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Info: Nov. 27-Jan. 5. 11401 NW 12th St., 305-365-7446, www.shopdolphinmall.com. Free.

Dadeland Mall

Nightly snow shows start Nov. 14 and run through Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Perks include oh so cheery holiday tunes playing over the speakers and selfies with Santa.

Info: Center Court, 7535 North Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-665-6226, www.simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall. Free.

The Falls

What’s winter, Mommy? Here you go, dear. Educate your kids about the coldest season (sans the shovel, frostbite, ice pick and parka) at this outdoor shopper’s paradise which has a “Snowfalls” event at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in November and December..

Info: The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St, Miami; 305-255-4571, www.simon.com/mall/the-falls. Free.

The NightGarden

It’s back: The wildly popular, Instagram influencer’s dream runs Nov. 15 through Jan. 11. The trippy experience, visited by the one and only Kanye West last year, is reportedly bigger and better, with more special effects, holograms, talking trees, flying fairies, and a “mystical snow experience.”

Info: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami. FairchildGarden.org, 305-667-1651. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets: $35-$39 for adults and $27-$31 for children 10 and younger.

Zoo Lights Miami

Wow the kiddos at this always dazzling celebration with 1 million lights (count them; that ought to pass some time). Beside animal encounters, boat rides, hot chocolate and musical performances, visitors at this after hours event will be intermittently surrounded by bubbles that resemble - you guessed it - snow.

Info: 12400 SW 152nd St., 305-251-0400. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select dates from Nov. 29-Dec. 29; shop.zoomiami.org. Tickets from $15.95, not included with price of admission to park.