You’ve got three days off. Here’s what to do on Labor Day weekend in Miami

There’s a party at The Wharf on Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend is a big deal in a lot of the country, signaling the end of summer and fun and all that is good about life, basically.

Not in Miami, though. We have plenty of summer left.

Whether we like it or not.

Still, a three day weekend is something to celebrate. Here are some of the ways to do that in Miami.

Home show in Wynwood

ANDRIANA MEREUTA

Whether you need a new look for a single room or an entire home makeover - and let’s be real, your house is a hot mess - head to the Miami Home and Design and Remodeling Show for tips on design, security, organization and how to do a makeover in one day without losing your mind.

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; hours 4-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30; noon-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; noon-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Tickets at www.homeshows.net; order before Aug. 29 for discounts.

Ball & Chain Fifth Annual Music Festival

Tiempo Libre played at the music festival in 2016. MSM

Enjoy three days of music in the heart of Calle Ocho, with more than 100 performers including Palo!, Marlow Rosado, Soulpax and many more. There will be live DJ sets, too.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; free admission but the food and drinks are on you.

Flamenco!

The Siempre Flamenco Festival de Cante arrives in Miami for its 14th year, bringing dance, music and vibrant color to the Adrienne Arsht Center. This year’s performers include Spanish singers Rocio Bazan, Manuel de Manuel, and Javier Heredia, world renowned dancer Antoñete Castro and guitarist Paco Fernandez.

Aug. 20-Sept. 1, Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; shows 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31, 3 p.m. Aug. 31; 4 p.m. Sept. 1; tickets $48-$60 at arshtcenter.org

Labor Day Reggae Splash Festival

Amara La Negra will perform at the Reggae Splash Festival.

Catch live performances from Inner CIrcle, Amara La Negra, 4th and Orange, Hymn Marley and more. And don’t worry about the heat - you’re going to get wet, so dress accordingly. You will also have the chance to win a Jamaican vacation.

2 p.m. Sept. 2-midnight Sept. 3 at Gro Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami; tickets $30

Wharfin’ Around the USA: Food and Wine Festival

Celebrate the weekend at The Wharf with this celebration of some of the country’s greatest contributors of cuisine and cocktails. Guests get a road map to be stamped in every “region” they visit. Get ‘em all and get a free Wharfin’ Around the USA T shirt. There will also be live entertainment and food and drink specials throughout the weekend.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1; The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami

Eat your way around the Miami Gardens Food & Wine Festival

Chef Carla Hall of The Chew is one of the hosts for the Miami Gardens Food & Wine Festival, along with performer Anthony Hamilton. Associated Press

This four-day event highlights the best cuisine of the African diaspora, with an emphasis on vegetables and plant-based fare. Hosted by celebrity chef Carla Hall of “The Chew” and R&B performer Anthony Hamilton, the fest concludes with a foodie bus tour of the city with local rap artists Trina and Trick Daddy, who’s opening a restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1; tickets from $45-$225 for a weekend pass; MGFWF.com

Miami Spice

Savor new restaurants like Leynia at the Delano South Beach, which serves this tasty raspberry tart, as part of Miami Spice.

The most wonderful time of the year runs through September, but if you don’t start checking things off your must-do list now, you’ll never make it to every place you want to try. We suggest you start here.

Through Sept. 30 at participating restaurants in and around MIami.