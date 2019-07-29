There’s something new coming to one of South Beach’s best Instagram spots

Infinite Space at ARTECHOUSE/Miami ARTECHOUSE / Miami, the digital art museum located in South Beach, will bring Refik Anadol’s exhibition Infinite Space to Miami Beach this October following its run in Washington, D.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ARTECHOUSE / Miami, the digital art museum located in South Beach, will bring Refik Anadol’s exhibition Infinite Space to Miami Beach this October following its run in Washington, D.C.

If you haven’t made it to the interactive South Beach spot where you’re part of the art, there’s still time to do so. But hurry - the current exhibit is closing soon to make room for something new.

Artechouse, the permanent digital gallery on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, is wrapping up its current show - and offering you a bit of a discount to participate in it. And when we say “participate in it” we mean that literally. You manipulate the art and make it do what you want it to do.

It’s a great alternative to the frustrations of everyday life.

Through Labor Day, you can get $5 off general admission to see “XYZT: Abstract Landscapes” by French digital artists Adrien M & Claire B. The exhibit includes 10 installations, all of which you can interact with and manipulate. (Our advice is to also listen to the science behind each installation from the “wheat field” you walk through to a giant digital cube. It’s fascinating.)

“XYZT: Abstract Landscapes closes on Labor Day to make way for Artechouse’s next show, “Infinite Space” by Turkish-born artist Refik Anadol.

Now we know the most important thing is the art, which uses all sorts of digital technology, and Anadol’s way of immersing the audience in an eye-catching and dreamlike world.

“In my work, I passionately explore the synergies between human creativity and machine intelligence, resulting in a dramatic rethinking of how we interact, and how we perceive our physical world,” Anadol said in a press release.

That sounds thoughtful and interesting. And it sure will make for some great Instagram shots:

Another view of "Infinite Space," coming in October to Artechouse.

“Infinite Space” opens October 5.

Artechouse

Where: 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Exhibits: “XYZT: Abstract Landscapes” through Labor Day; “Infinite Space” opens Oct. 5 and runs through spring 2020. “Infinite Space” tickets go on sale July 30.

Tickets: Adult $24; $20 student with ID, senior and military; $17 kids 2-14; under 2 free; https://www.miami.artechouse.com/.