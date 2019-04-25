These deals on Miami attractions and museums give you a reason to get off the couch

Check out the fish at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. pfarrell@miamiherald.com

You like saving money and having fun, right?

Of course you do. Which is why you should be taking advantage of Miami Attraction & Museum Months from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Don’t worry if you have managed miss the deals in April — they run through May 31 and give locals and tourists alike a break on admission to attractions and museums.

Among the places you’ll be able to save:

Jungle Island: Buy one Jungle Escape ticket and an Escape Room ticket, get the second free.





Dezerland Park: Admission is buy one, get one free.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: $5 off an Explorer ticket.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Buy one admission, get the second half price.

Fruit & Spice Park: Buy one admission, get one free. (We love Fruit & Spice Park.)

Perez Art Museum Miami is also offering deals for Miami Attraction & Musuem Months.

Other museums offering deals throughout May are Artechouse, Bass Museum of Art, City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum, HistoryMiami Museum, Holocaust Memorial Museum, Miami Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Children’s Museum, Museum of Art Design at MDC, Perez Art Museum Miami, Rubell Family Collection and The Wolfsonian-FIU.





Other participating attractions are the Ancient Spanish Monastery, the Deering Estate, Gametime, Miami Seaquarium and Zoo Miami (where a brand new baby rhinoceros was just born).

Miami Attraction & Museum Months