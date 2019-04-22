Miami com

Three more restaurants close on South Beach. Did you notice?

By Lesley Abravanel

Chef Nicolas Cabrera of Baires Grill on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach with his Asados of Beef, Ribs, Chorizo, Blood Sausage and Chicken with chimichurri sauces.
Chef Nicolas Cabrera of Baires Grill on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach with his Asados of Beef, Ribs, Chorizo, Blood Sausage and Chicken with chimichurri sauces. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD

Restaurants come and restaurants go on South Beach. Right now, they’re going.

A trio of Miami Beach restaurants has closed this month. The most shocking closing, perhaps, is Baires Grill Miami Beach, which, moved into fancier, bigger new digs on Lincoln Road in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been a South Beach Argentine steak staple.

The restaurant’s last day was April 8. Owner Marcelo Ferreiros explained in an Instagram post that the he’s working on relocating and confirmed to us with a simple “yes” that the reason for the closing is Lincoln Road’s astronomical rents.

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends, It is with great sadness we announce our Lincoln Rd location has closed its doors on Monday April 8th 2019. We had the joy of befriending you folks and your community for the past 20 years here in Miami Beach. Through the years we have gotten to know you and your families, seen children grow into adults and adults grow into grandparents. I had made great friends through Baires Grill Miami Beach whom I will never forget and I look forward to sharing more time and laughter with them in the future. I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last two decades. We would have never reached our 20 years milestone without our loyal patrons and our amazing staff. You can still visit us at our others three locations (Brickell, Sunny Isles and Weston) with same menu and great dishes. We will start working very soon in relocating us and we promise it will be better than ever! Thank you again for your friendship and many kind words of farewell. Goodbyes are not forever, they are not the end, it simply means "I’ll miss you until we meet again." We will see you soon! Marcelo Ferreiros Co-Founder and CEO Baires Grill Resto

A post shared by Baires Grill (@bairesgrill) on

But Baires isn’t alone. Its neighbor, the Mexican chain Rosa Mexicano, has also closed. Its Brickell location shuttered in July 2018

“Yes, that location is now closed,” said Rosa Mexicano rep Stephan Hengst. “Our lease expired, and we decided not to renew.”

And in a less high profile finish, after six name changes in the past year, La Creperie Cafe (aka Avenue, Metro, 1429, Vibes, and Barrio) at 1429 Washington Ave. has also closed. R.I.P.

guac.jpg
The guacamole was a favorite at Rosa Mexicano on Lincoln Road.

Read Next

  Comments  