Three more restaurants close on South Beach. Did you notice?

Chef Nicolas Cabrera of Baires Grill on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach with his Asados of Beef, Ribs, Chorizo, Blood Sausage and Chicken with chimichurri sauces. EL NUEVO HERALD

Restaurants come and restaurants go on South Beach. Right now, they’re going.

A trio of Miami Beach restaurants has closed this month. The most shocking closing, perhaps, is Baires Grill Miami Beach, which, moved into fancier, bigger new digs on Lincoln Road in the early 2000s. Since then, it has been a South Beach Argentine steak staple.

The restaurant’s last day was April 8. Owner Marcelo Ferreiros explained in an Instagram post that the he’s working on relocating and confirmed to us with a simple “yes” that the reason for the closing is Lincoln Road’s astronomical rents.

But Baires isn’t alone. Its neighbor, the Mexican chain Rosa Mexicano, has also closed. Its Brickell location shuttered in July 2018

“Yes, that location is now closed,” said Rosa Mexicano rep Stephan Hengst. “Our lease expired, and we decided not to renew.”

And in a less high profile finish, after six name changes in the past year, La Creperie Cafe (aka Avenue, Metro, 1429, Vibes, and Barrio) at 1429 Washington Ave. has also closed. R.I.P.



