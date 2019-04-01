What’s better than a craft beer festival? A craft beer festival with live wrestling

Which craft beer goes best with live wrestling? An IPA? A lager? Find out at the Sprung Beer Festival in Wynwood.

There are craft beer festivals. And then there are craft beer festivals where dudes fly through the air in spandex and land on other dudes.

We mean the popular Sprung Beer Festival, the largest craft beer tasting of its kind, which will draw thousands to Wynwood this weekend with cold brews, food, music and wrestling action.

More than 100 breweries - including local favorites J Wakefield, 3 Sons Brewing, Angry Chair, Civil Society, MIA and Tripping Animals - will be pouring beer for you to try at Sprung. Expect to see plenty of stars from the national beer firmament as well, like Cigar City, Founders, Stone Brewing, Toppling Goliath and Captain Lawrence.





There were also be food trucks, DJs, artisan vendors and back-to-back wrestling matches on a wrestling stage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

More than 5,000 beer lovers attended Sprung last year; festival organizers believe there will be more this year.

Ticket packages are as follows:

General admission ($45): unlimited beer samples, admission from 4-7 p.m.

Beer Socialite ($75): unlimited beer samples, a bottle opener and a glass, early admission from 3-7 p.m.

V.I.P. access ($95): unlimited beer samples, early admission from 2:30-7 p.m., bottle opener , glass, T shirt and access to the air-conditioned V.I.P tent, where you’ll eat small bites and indulge in exclusive beer tastings.

Drink beer. Make new friends.

Sprung Beer Festival