Park yourself at one of these happy hours in Wynwood

Happy hour deals in Wynwood often start at 4 p.m. because why wouldn’t they? Here are some of our favorite spots to grab a drink when the prices drop.
Veza Sur
This happening brewery in Wynwood hosts happy hour every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include $2 chopps (pronounced schoh-pee), a hearty Brazilian-style brew served ice cold with lots of foam. You’ll keep getting refills for just $2 each, too — put a coaster on top of your glass when you’re ready to tap out.
55 NW 25th St., Miami; www.vezasur.com
Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
Score with 30 percent off house liquor, house wine and beer at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar during happy hour weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You’ll also get to savor $5 bites from a special happy hour menu, including patacaon sliders, shrimp tacos and more.
2550 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.thewynwoodwalls.com/wynwood-kitchen-bar
Bakan
Wynwood’s newest Mexican eatery hosts does two-for-one specials on beer wine by the glass and house-made margaritas every day from 4-7 p.m.
2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.bakanwynwood.com
rácket
Head to rácket between 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for discounted drinks and bar bites.
150 NW 24th St., Miami; www.racketwynwood.com
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
This Midtown mainstay offers happy hour specials like $25 pitchers of sangria, $35 pitchers of mojito, $7 cocktails and $7 sushi rolls Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m
3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com
