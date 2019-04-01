Club + Bars

Park yourself at one of these happy hours in Wynwood

By Amanda Mesa

April 01, 2019 01:53 PM

Bakan specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.
Bakan specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.
Bakan specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

Happy hour deals in Wynwood often start at 4 p.m. because why wouldn’t they? Here are some of our favorite spots to grab a drink when the prices drop.

Veza Sur

veza_sur
Veza Sur Brewery will show you how the beer gets brewed in a free tour.


This happening brewery in Wynwood hosts happy hour every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include $2 chopps (pronounced schoh-pee), a hearty Brazilian-style brew served ice cold with lots of foam. You’ll keep getting refills for just $2 each, too — put a coaster on top of your glass when you’re ready to tap out.

55 NW 25th St., Miami; www.vezasur.com

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

wkb 3
On the corner: Partygoers arrive last week for the grand opening of Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. Tomas Loewy/Miami.com

Score with 30 percent off house liquor, house wine and beer at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar during happy hour weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You’ll also get to savor $5 bites from a special happy hour menu, including patacaon sliders, shrimp tacos and more.

2550 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.thewynwoodwalls.com/wynwood-kitchen-bar

Bakan

IMG_1344
Bakan specializes in Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

Wynwood’s newest Mexican eatery hosts does two-for-one specials on beer wine by the glass and house-made margaritas every day from 4-7 p.m.

2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.bakanwynwood.com

rácket

Racket Wynwood
The Atrium Bar at racket

Head to rácket between 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for discounted drinks and bar bites.

150 NW 24th St., Miami; www.racketwynwood.com

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

100.jpg
Photo by Andrew Meade. SUGARCANE raw bar grill interior.


This Midtown mainstay offers happy hour specials like $25 pitchers of sangria, $35 pitchers of mojito, $7 cocktails and $7 sushi rolls Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m

3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com

  Comments  