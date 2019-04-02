What should you eat at new Yumbrella food hall? Let us help you order

So much whimsy under the Yumbrella!

Yumbrella food hall is now open, bringing a bit of life to Sunset Place (which, if you ask us, needs a bit of life badly).

But we are not here to trash Sunset Place and its pathetically empty streets. No! We’re here to talk about Yumbrella.

This food hall, located across from Z Gallerie, features six restaurants and a bar, The Tonic. It’s a little different than some of the other food halls that have popped up around Miami over the past year.

(Yes. Miami loves its food halls.)

Inside Yumbrella.

Here are a few things you need to know before you go:





You don’t have to wander around awkwardly looking for menus at every counter. A hostess will seat you, and a server will give you a menu. They vary in size. Killer Melts has a big menu. Noods offers only four items.

At The Tonic, happy hour runs from 3-7 p.m. daily, with beer, wine and drink specials.

You may want to share food from different vendors. That is allowed, but plates are in short supply. When we asked for one, we did not get a plate. We got this. Pretty sure this is not a plate.

Nope. Not a plate.

We tried popular items from every food menu. Here’s what we got (and thought):

Dr. Limon Express

Ceviche is king at Dr. Limon, so we ordered ceviche, the Fiebre Amarilla ($12) with yellow pepper cream. Light, bright, citrusy, refreshing. Healthy, low-carb diet still intact.

Killer Melts

The Executioner Melt from Killer Melts. No, we don't know why it's called that. We're afraid to ask.

Healthy, low-carb diet, you’re dead to me. Because this Kendall import is all about gooey, cheesy, melted joy on bread.

We tried the Executioner Melt (bacon, whipped blue cheese, caramelized pears, walnut arugula pesto, local honey on toasted country white bread; $9.95) and the Killer Melt (bacon jam, caramelized onions, melted Muenster and cheddar, toasted country white bread; $8.45). Both were good.

There is also a melt that involves macaroni and cheese (The Hitman Melt, $8.95). Kendall FTW, as usual.

Noods

Noods serves only four items: roast pork, beef, chicken or vegetable chow mein. We went with vegetable ($13) . A little spicy, but not blow-your-head off spicy. We’d eat it again, but it’s a big serving and we might need a plate to share it. And we already told you how they are about plates around here.





King of Racks BBQ

The most popular item at King of Racks BBQ, the waitress told us, is the Swamp Dog ($11), a hot dog buried in smoked pork or brisket, grilled onions, feta cheese, skinny slaw, potato sticks, chives, guava BBQ sauce. The hot dog was good, the brisket slightly tough. Maybe get it without the brisket.

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

The free-range chicken sandwich at Cracked by Chef Adrianne. Miami

Chef Adrianne’s famous free range fried chicken sandwich with “Cracked” sauce ($14) is a legend. It’s served at The Wharf and scarfed down by boozed up patrons, who love it.

But the chicken sandwich, it divided us.

First, we got it delivered minus the famous slaw and pickles, which rendered it pointless.

When we got the loaded sandwich, opinions varied. One of us claimed she could eat it every day and live a happy and fulfilled life. The other thought there were better chicken sandwiches out there pretty much everywhere, including Ruby Tuesday’s. You’ll have to be the judge of this one.





The Beverly

Here’s all you need to know about The Beverly: They make bread pudding out of croissaints. CROISSANTS, people! Give in to the temptation and order the brown butter white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding. So good you won’t think about the gym until you’re done.

Yumbrella

Where: Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Drive, South Miami

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays; 11 - 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays