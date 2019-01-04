Little Havana teen with severe spina bifida gets her wish — and a kiss

Valentina Corpas, 13, of Little Havana gets a kiss from Bud the sea lion at Miami Seaquarium on Thursday. Valentina was born with severe spina bifida and is usually housebound. Her 2019 Miami Herald Wish Book request was to visit with friends and relatives at the Seaquarium.
To read more about Valentina, visit https://www.miamiherald.com/living/wish-book/article223312880.html.
To donate to Wish Book, pay securely at MiamiHerald.com/wishbook.
