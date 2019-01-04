Wish Book

Little Havana teen with severe spina bifida gets her wish — and a kiss

Miami Herald Staff

January 04, 2019 01:54 PM

Little Havana teen with severe spina bifida visits the Miami Seaquarium

On January 3, 2019, Wishbook recipient Valentina Corpas, 13, who was born with severe severe spina bifida, was offered by Miami Seaquarium rare opportunity to leave her small apartment and enjoy a fun outing.
Valentina Corpas, 13, of Little Havana gets a kiss from Bud the sea lion at Miami Seaquarium on Thursday. Valentina was born with severe spina bifida and is usually housebound. Her 2019 Miami Herald Wish Book request was to visit with friends and relatives at the Seaquarium.

