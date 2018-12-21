This disabled teen can’t even leave home. One thing would help her spread her wings.

Valentina Corpas, 13, who was born with severe spina bifida, uses a custom-fitted electric wheelchair. But it doesn’t fit in her mom’s minivan, so she is essentially homebound. She and her mom, Zoraya Monsalve, hope to trade in the van for one equipped with a ramp or lift and a place to securely lock in the wheelchair. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com