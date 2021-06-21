Is your Miami or Fort Lauderdale flight delayed or canceled? Here’s how to check

Was your South Florida flight canceled because of a labor shortage? Or because of bad weather?

Whatever the reason, free online flight trackers can help you check the status of arrivals and departures at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The tools are simple to use and can be filtered by time range, city and airline. You can also sort by arrival or departures.

Here are some of the websites and apps you can use to track your flight or the flight of a loved one:

How to check your flight status at MIA?

A traveler checks the time of his connecting flight in the arrival terminals at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 7, 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

One of MIA’s flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. It shows the carrier, flight number and where the plane is going to or coming from. It also gives real-time updates on the flight’s arrival or departure status, which concourse the terminal is in, and the location of baggage claim.

MIA’s other flight tracker tool lets you track by flight or route. If you know the carrier, the date and the flight number, this tool might be easier to use since it will only pull the information for your flight.

How to check your flight status at FLL?

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. To use it, you’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number, or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too.

Some flights will also show you a map of where the plane is when it’s in the air.

Check flight status with airline directly

American Airlines announced that it’s canceling hundreds of flights through mid-July. The airline said it partly has to do with a labor shortage. Associated Press

Another way to check your flight status is with the airline directly. For some, this might be easier to do, especially if you’ve downloaded the airline’s app. You can also use the airline’s website. Here’s where to go for some of the popular airlines in South Florida:

▪ American Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Delta or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ United Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Southwest Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ JetBlue or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Frontier Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Spirit Airlines or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.