How new changes to Florida’s SunPass and E-ZPass can make road trips easier this summer

There have been some new changes to Florida’s toll roads and bridges that could make traveling to and from other states easier. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning to take a road trip this summer?

If you are, there are some new changes to Florida’s roadways that could make traveling to and from other states easier. SunPass can now be used in more than a dozen other states. E-ZPass, another electronic prepaid toll collection program, has also expanded its services and can now be used across Florida.

Here’s what to know:

Which states can SunPass be used in? Can you use E-ZPass in Florida?

Previously, SunPass could only be used in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Now, it can be used in more than a dozen states. The caveat: This only applies to the portable version, SunPass Pro, not the SunPass Mini, which is a sticker you typically put on your car’s windshield (more on this later).

If you have a SunPass Pro, here are the states you can use it in:

Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island, Indiana, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, West Virginia, New York and Ohio. Minnesota is coming soon.

SunPass Mini and SunPass Pro can be used on toll roads and most bridges in Florida, and it can also be used to pay for parking at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and at Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. This depends on whether you’ve opted-in to Easy Pay.

E-ZPass can be used in more than a dozen states. Its service has also expanded so it can be used across Florida, including on the turnpike. Previously, people in Florida could only use it on toll roads managed by the Central Florida Expressway Authority, which covered the metro Orlando area. You’ll soon be able to use it in Georgia and Minnesota, too. E-ZPass also lets people pay for parking at select airports, though none are in Florida.

E-ZPass can be used in more than a dozen states, including throughout Florida. Screenshot of E-ZPass website

Are SunPass and E-ZPass required in Florida? What if I don’t get one?

Neither is required, but having one can make driving on toll roads easier and less expensive. SunPass users pay the lowest toll amount on all toll roads and most bridges in Florida.

Most highways in Florida have completely electronic toll booths — the days of waiting in line to hand change to the toll booth operator are mostly gone. Now, you can just drive through a toll, but if you do so without a SunPass or E-ZPass, you will receive a toll-by-plate bill in the mail.

I already have a SunPass Mini or E-ZPass. Do I need to buy a SunPass PRO too?

It depends. If you have an E-ZPass, E-PASS Xtra or a Uni, which is a newer version of the E-PASS Xtra, you don’t need to buy a SunPass PRO, as these devices will now work in all of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

If you own a SunPass, you can still travel to Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. If you plan to travel to other states in the E-ZPass network, though, you’ll need to upgrade to SunPass PRO. If you have both an E-ZPass and a SunPass, you can just use your E-ZPass.

Florida toll roads accept other transponders too, including Peach Pass, NC Quick Pass and LeeWay. So, depending on which device you own, you might not need to buy a new one.

If you want a SunPass Pro, it can be bought online, by phone, or in person at various stores in Florida, including Walgreens, Publix, CVS, and Sedano’s. SunPass Pro is also sold at other locations, including all Florida’s Turnpike Service plazas and gas stations. Unlike the SunPass Mini, you can use a SunPass PRO on a motorcycle as long as it is correctly attached to the windshield.

For a Uni, it can be bought on the E-PASS site, by phone, on the E-PASS App or Amazon. As of the time of this writing, both devices cost about $14.95, not including taxes or other fees.

TIP: Regardless of which transponder you have, make sure you only have one in your vehicle or put the extra ones into a Radio Frequency (RF) shield bag, which can be bought online. If you don’t, you could be charged multiple times at the tolls.

Do I have to sign up for SunPass or E-ZPass in each state that I want to travel in? What if my car is pulling a boat or trailer?

Dozens of boats anchor on the sandbar off Windley Key in the Florida Keys Sunday, May 30, 2021. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

If you just bought a SunPass or E-ZPass, you will need to create an account to activate your device and install it in your car. Once that’s done, you’re ready for your road trip. And don’t worry, you don’t have to register the device in every state.

And yes, your car can still use SunPass if it’s pulling a boat. You can use it if you’re pulling a trailer too, but you will have to add the trailer and tag information into your account. Based on how E-ZPass works in other states, you should be able to tow a trailer or a boat with you in Florida, too. However, make sure you call customer service to see if you need to register it.

I’m planning to rent a car. Do I need to worry about tolls?

If you rent a car, you still have to pay tolls when driving on toll roads. SunPass recommends that if you’re using a transponder you already own, register the rental vehicle’s license plate and the dates you will be using the vehicle through your existing account. You can also use your E-ZPass in a rental car, but always check with the rental company about their options, first.

Some rental car companies, including Advantage, Avis and Dollar, will provide a transponder in the rental vehicle, which means you would pay tolls through your rental agreement. If this is the case, you shouldn’t register the rental to your SunPass or E-ZPass.