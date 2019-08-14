Watch Walt Disney World’s first aerial walk-through of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Bird’s-Eye View of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is right around the corner. Take a peek at what you will be seeing on the Aug. 29 grand opening in Disney World's first aerial walk-through of the new land. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is right around the corner. Take a peek at what you will be seeing on the Aug. 29 grand opening in Disney World's first aerial walk-through of the new land.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in two weeks and fans everywhere are waiting to get in.

Well, Walt Disney World may have heard the buzz and released its first aerial video walk-through of the new Hollywood Studios land on Wednesday.

When guests arrive at Galaxy’s Edge on opening day, Aug. 29, they will be transported to the planet of Batuu, where you can explore Black Spire Outpost and ride on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, one of two rides that will be featured.

Disney World’s walk-through shows overhead shots of Batuu and the Milennium Falcon. It also shows the walkways of the new land, highlighting the immersiveness of Galaxy’s Edge, much like at Pandora – The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom.

On Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, riders will be assigned one of three roles: pilots, gunners and flight engineers. It’s up to you and your fellow passengers to smuggle goods while avoiding any entanglements.

The second ride under construction is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which will open Dec. 5. Riders will be put in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Walt Disney World

Speaking of the Falcon, Don Gworek, a fan, created a video slideshow of the making of the Millennium Falcon at Galaxy’s Edge. The photo slideshow is the result of his nearly weekly helicopter flights from Nov. 29 to March 8.

SHARE COPY LINK A photo slideshow of the making of the Millennium Falcon as in weekly helicopter flights from Nov. 29 to March 8.

Gworek, who runs the Twitter account @bioreconstruct, frequently posts aerial photos of Orlando theme parks and hotels he takes from a helicopter, such as new photos of Disney’s much-awaited TRON ride at Magic Kingdom.

Although the general public isn’t allowed in yet, Disney has made exceptions for a special few.

Some of those special visitors are more than 140 Wish families staying at the nearby Give Kids the World Village—a nonprofit resort that provides week-long, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening medical conditions and their families.

They will explore Galaxy’s Edge during community previews happening throughout the week, according to Disney World.

“One moment of magic can make a world of a difference for Wish children and their families,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs for Walt Disney World Resort, in a statement. “We are honored to help these families create treasured, lifelong memories, especially in a land like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where they can become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories.”

Walt Disney World

More than 1,000 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida also got early access to the park, along with Disney cast members and media reporters.

So, count the days, Star Wars and Disney World fans, because Galaxy’s Edge opens in a galaxy not so far away soon.