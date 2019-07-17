A fractured hip, fainting and dizziness reported at Disney, Universal, report shows

A report published every three months, shows various health problems on rides at Florida’s largest theme parks — which include Disney World, Sea World, Busch Gardens, Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND Florida. Injuries include fainting and a fractured hip. Kent Phillips, photographer

While Florida theme parks are supposed to be places where fun happens, that can easily disappear when people get injured at the attractions.

Well, in the last three months there have been several injuries at theme parks in the Orlando area. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services usually inspects all amusement park rides in the state, but for large parks that have more than 1,000 employees and have full-time inspectors on staff, the state is not legally required to inspect.

Because of this, every quarter, or three months, theme parks have to report how many health problems happened on its rides, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The latest reports, which cover injuries from April to June, show several different types of injuries at different parks. This quarter, Walt Disney World had the most injuries at eight.

The most severe being a 69-year-old guest who fell and fractured their hip while trying to get on the Seas with Nemo & Friends attraction at Epcot.

Next up for most injuries was Universal Orlando Resort with five. Fast & Furious — Supercharged, one of the rides, had two of the more serious incidents.

In one, a 76-year-old guest fainted and felt chest pain from a preexisting condition. In the other, a 67-year-old guest fainted.

Sea World and Busch Gardens tied at one injury this quarter, and LEGOLAND Florida had none.

Here is a complete list of injuries that occurred at the five parks:

Sea World

April 16 - A 28-year-old guest felt ill after riding the Mako.

Busch Gardens

April 28 - A 29-year-old guest felt dizzy and lightheaded after riding the Kumba.

Disney World

April 3 - A 78-year-old guest with a preexisting condition had chest pain after experiencing the Star Tours at Hollywood Studios.

May 7 - A 34-year-old guest briefly lost consciousness while on Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom.

May 11 - A 56-year-old guest with a preexisting condition became ill after riding Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom.

May 17 - A 64-year-old guest with a preexisting condition became ill after riding Test Track at Epcot.

May 31 - A 72-year-old guest passed out after leaving Spaceship Earth at Epcot.

June 3 - A 70-year-old guest was dizzy and nauseous after riding Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom.

June 8 - A 61-year-old guest became ill after riding Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.

June 20 - A 69-year-old guest fell and fractured their hip while trying to get onto Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot.

Universal

April 20 - A 44-year-old had head pain after riding If I Ran the Zoo at Islands of Adventure.

April 24 - A 76-year-old fainted and had chest pain because of a preexisting condition after riding Fast & Furious — Supercharged at Universal Studios.

May 26 - A 24-year-old had head pain after riding Puihi Round Raft Ride at Volcano Bay.

June 6 - A 67-year-old fainted after riding Fast & Furious — Supercharged at Universal Studios.

June 14 - A 64-year-old felt knee pain after riding Kopiko Wai Winding River at Volcano Bay.

LEGOLAND Florida