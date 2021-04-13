A salmonella problem caused Meow Mix sold at Walmart in eight states to be recalled

Two lots of Meow Mix cat food got yanked from Walmart stores in eight states on the possibility they might be contaminated with salmonella.

The lots are No. 1081804 with an expiration date of 9/14/2022 and 1082804 with an expiration date of 9/15/2022, 30-pound bags of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food. They went to Walmart — the chain has posted a list of which stores — in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Salmonella symptoms in cats include vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite and excessive drooling. Humans can get salmonella from pets that have been in contact with foods that have salmonella, handling pet foods that have salmonella and unwashed surfaces that held those foods.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

Those with questions can call J.M. Smucker at 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.