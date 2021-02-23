Looking to adopt a pet during the pandemic? South Florida shelters offer online options

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption is offering a “Virtual Shelter”, where people can see available pets online. Miami-Dade County has a similar system. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The pandemic has taken a mental and physical toll on many people. While not a cure, pets can help people cope.

But how can you safely adopt an animal during the COVID era? Online, of course.

Broward’s Animal Care and Adoption has started using a new “Virtual Shelter,” which lets people see detailed information about the dogs and cats in the county’s Adoption Center.

“We are very excited to introduce our Virtual Shelter,” said Emily Wood, the agency’s director. “The more information an adopter has about a dog or cat, the more confident they will feel about their selection. It is our goal to ensure that every pet in our care find a permanent home.”

The virtual service lets potential owners see a pet’s age, weight and breed, along with medical and behavioral information. It will also be giving detailed information on at-risk pets in need of special care.

After finding a pet you to adopt, you’ll need to complete a dog or cat adoption application and e-mail it to Broward Animal Care and Adoption at ACADAdoptions@broward.org.

Once the application is accepted, you’ll be contacted to make an appointment to see the pet and finalize the adoption.

Adoptions include spaying and neutering, Broward pet registration tag, microchipping and vaccinations.

Miami-Dade County uses a similar system for online adoption on its website. People can search through all the dogs and cats in the Miami-Dade County Animal Services system. Although people can search online, they must visit the animal shelter to finalize an adoption.