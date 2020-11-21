Miami-Dade Animal Services hosts pet food drive for owners in need of help

To help provide relief for Miami-Dade County’s pet owners during the COVID-19 crisis, Miami-Dade Animal Services hosted its second Drive-Thru Pet Food Bank at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, Florida, on April 30, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

As the novel coronavirus affects many financially, Miami-Dade County Animal Services is doing its part to make sure people keep their furry pals fed and healthy.

On Saturday, Animal Services will host its 11th Drive-thru Pet Food Bank at Lake Stevens Park, 18350 NW 52nd Ave. The food drive will take place between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Officials ask participants to follow social distancing rules while wearing masks and face coverings, and also to enter on Northwest 52nd Avenue.

There will be no walk-ups for this event, only drive-thru. Also, the drive-thru is only for Miami-Dade County pet owners, Animal Services said.

For more information about programs serving Miami-Dade’s pets and pet owners, visit www.miamidade.gov/animals.

