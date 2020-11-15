Dog food recalled after salmonella found in a batch and a pooch gets sick, the FDA says

One lot of Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe for Dogs that went to 10 states has been recalled for salmonella issues.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says the company knows of one dog getting ill, and FDA testing found salmonella in lot No. C000185, Best By 19 May 2021. Those 67 cases of frozen 2-pound chubs went to Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe FDA

Dogs with salmonella, similar to humans with salmonella, can have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets might be only lethargic. Infected pets can infect other pets and humans.

Pet owners with this food should return it to the vendor from which it was bought for a full refund.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Albright’s at 260-422-9440, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.