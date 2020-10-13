20 varieties of pet food recalled for having too much of a mold by-product

A pet food company that ,recalled three brands for inflated amounts of aflatoxin in September expanded its recall by 20 brands last week.

Sunshine Mills’ recall notice said after its Sept. 2 recall, a joint investigation with the FDA found more “corn-based pet food products produced between April 3, 2020 and April 5, 2020, that may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin.”

Aflatoxins come from fungi that, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “usually infect cereal crops including wheat, walnut, corn, cotton, peanuts and tree nuts ... and can lead to serious threats to human and animal health...”

For pets, “serious threats” can be translated as “fatal.” It can also cause loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, yellowing eyes or gums.

Sunshine Mills recalled 12 lots of Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken and Cheese Flavors, Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef, Chicken & Cheese Flavor and Paws Happy Life Butcher’s Choice in September. To that, they’ve added (for the exact lot numbers recalled, click here):

Champ Mini Chunk Dog Food Beef and Chicken Flavor, 12-pound bags.

Field Trial Complete Nutrition Premium Dog Food, 16-pound bags.

Good Dog Hi Energy Formula, 50-pound bags.

Hunter’s Special Dog Food Hi Energy Formula, 50-pound bags.

Hunter’s Special Dog Food Maintenance Formula, 50-pound bags.

Hunter’s Special Farm & Ranch Recipe Super Chunks Dog Food, 50-pound bags.

Old Glory Dog Food Hearty Beef & Chicken Flavor, 4-pound and 12.75-pound bags.

Paws Happy Life Nutritionally Complete Dog Food, 17-pound bags.

Pet Expert Always Fit Formula, 50-pound bags.

Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food Breeder Pack, 40-pound bags.

Retriever Bites & Bones Adult Complete Nutrition Savory Chicken Flavor, 52-pound bags.

River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, 40-pound and 50-pound bags.

Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food, 20-pound and 50-pound bags.

Sprout Bites & Bones, 50-pound bags.

Sprout Hi-Protein, 20-pound and 40-pound bags.

Sprout Maintenance, 40-pound bags.

Sprout Puppy, 20-pound bags.

Thrifty Adult Dog Food, 12-pound bags.

Top Runner Premium Dog Food, 50-pound bags.

Whiskers & Tails Adult Recipe Complete Dog Food, 17-pound bags.

Anyone with recalled food should stop using it and return it for a full refund. Those with questions should contact Sunshine Mills via email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com or by phone at 800-705-2111, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.