Yes, you can bring your pet snake to this gathering. Just make sure it’s not poisonous

If spending your precious time off with slithery, scaly creatures is your idea of fun, you need to put Repticon on your radar.

The reptile and exotic animal expo is coming to the Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Jan. 4-5, 2020.

You can learn about snakes, frogs, turtles and lizards via the many breeders and exhibitors from all around Florida, shop for a new pet or even bring your own. Visitors can bring up to two animals inside the event.

“We feel strongly that this interaction will provide guests with an additional opportunity to engage,” says a release, adding to make sure your cold-blooded creature isn’t venomous.

Sounds like an, um, wild time to us.

Besides Repticon’s exhibits, demos, touch stations and seminars, the two-day show is also a place to shop for merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, aka food.

Info: Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480. Doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4, closing at 5 p.m. On Jan. 5, hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from https://repticon.com/florida/broward-dade/