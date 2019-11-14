Helping your local street cat can now put $15 in your wallet

Do you have a street cat friend? A kitty that that you and a couple of neighbors feed?

If you take your community cat to Miami-Dade County Animal Services to undergo some medical work, you can cash in on their Tip the Trapper Initiative.

On Tuesday, Animal Services announced the Tip the Trapper initiative to expand its mission to help control the Miami-Dade’s street cat population.

The initiative will give Miami-Dade residents $15 if they bring in a Miami-Dade County community cat to be vaccinated, sterilized and ear-tipped by Animal Services.

The trapper program has strict guidelines in order to qualify for the $15.

▪ All cats must be treated humanely, with dignity and respect.

▪ The initiative is only available to Miami-Dade County residents and only Miami-Dade County cats.

▪ Trappers must take the cats to Animal Services Pet Protection and Adoption Center at 2599 NW 79th St. in Doral.

▪ Once the services are performed, the trappers must return the cats to where they got them.

Animal Services asks that trappers not bring in litters of newborn kittens. Cats must weigh at least 3 pounds to qualify.

This program is part of Animal Services’ Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program. This is the first time, trappers would be given money for their services

“We rely on our volunteer trappers to bring in outdoor cats for our TNVR program,” said Alex Muñoz, director of Miami-Dade Animal Services.