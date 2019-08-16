Want a furry best friend? Adoption fees are being waived in South Florida this weekend

What to consider before adopting a pet The are several places around Manatee County where pets can be adopted. Here's what you need to consider before adopting a forever friend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The are several places around Manatee County where pets can be adopted. Here's what you need to consider before adopting a forever friend.

If you’re looking for a furry companion to share your home with, this is the weekend to find one.

On Saturday, hundreds of shelters across the country will be reducing or waiving their adoption fees to celebrate Clear The Shelters Day. Since 2015, this national pet-adoption drive has helped more than 250,000 pets find a forever home.

Last year, 213 animals were adopted during the event at Miami-Dade’s Animal Services, which is “three times more than the daily average,” according to Alex Muñoz, the shelter’s director.

The day couldn’t have come at a better time for the no-kill shelter, which became overpopulated during the summer — its peak population time.

There are more than a dozen organizations participating in this national adoption drive in South Florida and hundreds more across the country. If you’re not going to be in South Florida this weekend, you can check out the other participating shelters, rescues and centers at ClearTheShelters.com

But, if you’re staying in South Florida, here’s a list of participants:

Florida Keys SPCA Key West

How they’re celebrating: Waiving adoption fees.

Address: Key West campus is at 5711 College Rd.

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 305-294-4857

Florida Keys SPCA Marathon

How they’re celebrating: Waiving adoption fees. To see what adoptable animals SPCA has in their Key West and Marathon offices, visit fkspca.org

Address: 10550 Aviation Blvd., Marathon

Event Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 305-743-4800

Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center

How they’re celebrating: Waiving adoption fees. Adoption will include spay or neuter surgery, microchip, deworming, age-appropriate vaccines and a license tag for dogs. Free giveaways will also be available for adopters.

Address: Animal Services will be hosting the event at two separate locations this year.

▪ 500+ dogs and cats will be at their Pet Adoption and Protection Center at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral.

▪ 50 shelter dogs and cats will also be at PetSmart Palmetto Bay located at 13621 S. Dixie Hwy.

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: Call 311 or 305-468-5900

The Cat Network

How they’re celebrating: Offering 2 for 1 adoption fees. If you adopt two cats, you will get the adoption for the price of 1.

Address: They are participating in various PetSmart venues in Kendall, Colonial, Coral Gables, Midtown and Lauderhill. They are also participating in Petco venues located in Homestead, South Beach and Doral.

Event Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may vary by venue.

Phone: 305-255-3482

Humane Society of Greater Miami

How they’re celebrating: Waiving adoption fees. Adopter is responsible for the tag and microchip fee for dogs ($39), microchip fee for cats ($9). Dogs must leave with a collar and leash and cats must leave with a collar. All items can be purchased at their boutique or brought from home. Adopters will need to show picture ID.

Those who rent their home or apartment, must provide the center a copy of the lease/rent agreement and pet policy. The name and address of the landlord must be included. If the pet policy is not part of the lease, adopters will need to show written consent from landlord.

Address: 16101 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 305-696-0800

Good Karma Pet Rescue

How they’re celebrating: While there are currently no specials for dogs, adult cats over 1 year old will have a reduced adoption fee of $25 compared to $75. Kittens will also have a reduced fee of $75 to $30. They are also celebrating Black Cat Appreciation Day Aug. 17 and have a $25 special on black kittens.

Address: Good Karma will be hosting its adoption drive at a Hallandale Beach Petco. The address is 1470 East Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Event Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 561-699-9399

Cat Crusade Adoption & Rescue Endeavor (CARE)

How they’re celebrating: Adopters will pay $60 in adoption fees instead of $85. Adopters can also get two cats for $100. The cats will be vetted/fixed with their vaccines.

Address: PetSmart, 4101 Oakwood Plaza, Hollywood

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 954-290-2848

Broward County Animal Care

How they’re celebrating: All adoption fees, as well as deposits, will be waived.

Address: 2400 SW 42nd St., Fort Lauderdale

Event Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 954-359-1313

Abandoned Pet Rescue

How they’re celebrating: Abandoned Pet Rescue did not immediately say how they were participating.

Address: 1137 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Event Hours: noon to 5 p.m.

Phone: 954-728-9010

Animal Rescue Force of South Florida

How they’re celebrating: Animal Rescue Force of South Florida did not immediately say how they were participating.

Address: PetSmart, 510 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 561-586-2126

RU4ME Pet Rescue

How they’re celebrating: The small rescue won’t be waiving fees but will be giving adopters a small gift instead.

Address: PetSmart at 335 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 561-251-2790

A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue

How they’re celebrating: A Second Chance Puppies and Kittens Rescue did not immediately say how they were participating.

Address: PetSmart at 531 North State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach

Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 561-333-1100

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

How they’re celebrating: Waiving pet adoption fees. All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Address: 7100 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 561-233-1200

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

How they’re celebrating: Waiving pet adoption fees. All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Adopters will also receive a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a registered HomeAgain Microchip. Dogs also receive free basic training classes.

Address: 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Discounts on cat adoptions will also take place at:

▪ PetSmart at 300 N. Congress Ave. in Lake Park.

▪ PetSmart at 1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Event Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: 561-686-3663

Save a Pet Florida

How they’re celebrating: Save A Pet Florida did not immediately say how they were participating.

Address: 1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. #A09, West Palm Beach

Event Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 561-835-9525