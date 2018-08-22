A year’s supply of cat food recalled over listeria concern

A recall that yanked a few lots of Rad Cat Raw Diet cat food for listeria and E. coli has been expanded to include over a year of six different Rad Cat Raw Diet varieties.

Listeria worries prompted Radagast to recall Rad Cat’s Natural Pork Recipe, Pasture-Raised Lamb Recipe, Grass-Fed Beef Recipe, Free-Range Turkey Recipe, Free-Range Chicken Recipe and Pasture-Raised Venison. The lot numbers are between 62763 and 63101 with best by dates between Oct. 19, 2018, and Dec. 3, 2019. All sizes — 1 ounce, 8-ounce, 16-ounce, 24-ounce — are included.

The food was shipped to distributors in the United States and Canada from May 10, 2017, to Aug. 9, 2018.

Radagast said the original July recall of the chicken and venison varieties came after “enhanced quality testing conducted as a follow-up to its March 2018 recall” found three chicken lots might have listeria and one venison lot might have Shiga Toxin E. coli O121.





Tuesday’s company-written, FDA-posed recall notice ends with, “The company has identified a source of potential contamination in its facility. The company has taken proactive measures to eradicate the source and it is confident that its corrective actions have eliminated the source of potential contamination related to this recall. This expanded recall will capture any additional lots that may have been affected.”

The March 2018 recall occurred after inspectors in Ohio found listeria in several tubs of Rad Cat Raw Diet cat food.

As the recall notice explains, “Animals can shed Listeria monocytogenes through their feces onto their coats and into the home environment and thus serve as sources of infection to humans and other animals in the household.”

Listeria infects 1,600 people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be fatal, especially to young children, senior citizens and those with damaged immune systems. Animals with listeria can get diarrhea, start vomiting and get a fever, among other symptoms.

Customers should return the food to the store of purchase for a refund. Those with questions should contact Radagast Pet Food, at 877-567-3001, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or go to the company’s website.