Firefighters scoured the burning home for eight lives. Cats can take a while to find

Evacuating a South Miami-Dade house during a fire turned out to be like herding cats for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
First, firefighters had to find the felines at the burning home near the corner of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 102nd Street. There was no problem finding the homeowner, already outside the house but concerned about the cats still inside.
Fire-rescue crews split duties — some fought the fire, some scoured the house for cats. It took about as long to put out the fire as it did to find all eight kitties, scattered through the house as they were.
Each received oxygen for a short time, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
There were no human injuries. The cause of Sunday night’s fire is under investigation.
