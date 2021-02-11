Home & Garden

2 million of these ‘heavy duty’ shelves recalled. Some broke, one caused a broken toe

When a set of shelves is supposed to be “heavy duty,” but can’t handle a job as heavy as advertised, that’s a problem. That’s why Edsal recalled 2.2 million Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.”

And that hazard turned out to be a broken toe for one customer, the notice says, when the shelves broke and items crashed down on a foot. There were six other incidents known to Edsal of the shelves bending or breaking under heavy weight it should’ve been able to hold.

This covers model Nos. CR3618 and CR3618-BLK, which are 72 inches high, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide; and CR4824 and CR4824-BLK, which are 72 inches high, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide. They were sold online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Staples.com and other websites.

Edsal is offering a refund. Contact the company at 833-232-5287, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Home & Garden

On Gardening: 2021: The year of the hardy hibiscus

Home & Garden

Plumber: Tips for choosing a water-saving showerhead

Home & Garden

Style at Home: Bring on spring

Home & Garden

Ask Angie’s List: How can I prevent indoor rodent invasions?

Home & Garden

Treasures: Master berry bowl has lovely, intricate design

Home & Garden

Design Recipes: 7 tips for more creative design

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service