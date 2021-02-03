432,000 sprayers used to disinfect surfaces have been recalled. Batteries have exploded

Something that’s supposed to disinfect surfaces, a handy thing during the COVID-19 pandemic, shouldn’t also act as a torch. That’s why 432,000 Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers were recalled Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The sprayer’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack can overheat and melt, posing a risk of the product catching fire and/or exploding.”

Not an idle concern, either, seeing how Victory Innovations knows about this happening 37 times, “some of which resulted in property damage,” according to the notice.

Protexus Electrostatic Handheld Sprayer U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers cordless handheld and backpack-carried electrostatic sprayers that Victory Innovations sold under the self-named brand and the Protexus brand. The former sprayers are green and white with model Nos. VP-20A or VP-20B on the battery pack. The Protexus sprayers are black and white with model Nos. PX20A or PX20B on the battery pack.

Victory Innovations is offering a free battery pack replacement for customers who contact the company at 888-674-2482, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or via email at ES-Sprayerbatteryrecall@stericycle.com.