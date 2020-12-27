The blades on 191,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot might fly off while spinning

Ceiling fans should cool a room, not cut the people or things in a room. That’s why Fort Lauderdale company King of Fans recalled 191,000 Hampton Bay 54-inch Ceiling Fans in the U.S. and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers.”

King of Fans knows about the blade detachment happening 47 times. Twice, people were injured. Four times, property got damaged.

This covers fans in Matte White (UPC No. 082392519186); Matte Black (UPC No. 082392519193); Black (UPC No. 082392599195); Polished Nickel (UPC No. 082392599188) sold exclusively at Home Depot.

Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Ceiling Fan U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The UPC code on the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Ceiling Fans label U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

King of Fans’ is offering a free replacement ceiling fan. But instead of just offering it straight out, the company wants customers to do more of the heavy lifting beforehand than usual for a recall.

Customers are asked to use a YouTube video to self-inspect the fans for “blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection.”

If any of that is spotted, customers are asked to contact King of Fans for a replacement at 866-433-1291, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or by email at MaraRecall@KingofFans.com.