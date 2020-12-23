433,000 bottles of Excedrin recalled for a child safety problem (it’s not the tops)

A child safety cap is useless if the kid can get to the meds through the bottle bottom. That’s why GSK Consumer Health recalled about 433,600 bottles of five Excedrin varieties Wednesday, two and a half months after sales stopped Oct. 7.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom. If there is a hole, children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning.”

GSK doesn’t know of this is happening yet.

This covers Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets in 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles. They were sold from March 2018 through September of this year.

GSK wants consumers to check the bottom of the bottles to make sure there’s no hole. If there is, call GSK at 800-468-7746, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time for a prepaid shipping label to return the bottle for a full refund.

Excedrin Extra Strength caplets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Excedrin Tension Headache U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Excedrin Migraine Caplets U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Excedrin Migraine Gelcaps U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission