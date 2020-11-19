Make life a beach with spicy shrimp tacos and tangy slaw

Find your inner beach with spicy shrimp tacos.







Picture this: You’re sitting on a sandy beach on an island. You’ve just finished the most amazing book. It’s sunny and breezy. You have someone bringing you a margarita on the hour, every hour (alternating with water, of course). And you’re eating shrimp tacos. This is my fantasy.

While I think everyone’s reality looks quite a bit different right now, there is one aspect of this daydream that you can recreate at home: Spicy shrimp tacos with lime. Make a big batch for some socially distant entertaining, or make a big batch for yourself to enjoy as you binge “Selling Sunset” on Netflix (just me watching this amazing show? Cool).

This is quite possibly one of the easiest, no frills recipes I have ever made. With shortcuts like buying pre-shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix and deveined shrimp, this comes together in no time at all. The best part is that you don’t even have to turn your oven on.

The spicy shrimp is offset by the creamy, tangy slaw. Lime adds freshness and zest. The dressing for the coleslaw would also make a good salad dressing for when you get tired of vinaigrette.

Before you know it, your dining room will become a beach.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Creamy Lime Slaw

For the shrimp:

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Peel the shrimp, then rinse and pat dry with a paper towel. Transfer to a bowl and coat the shrimp with the cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Make sure shrimp are coated evenly. In a skillet, heat the other tablespoon of olive oil and sauté the shrimp until cooked through — about 4–5 minutes.

For the slaw:

1 bag coleslaw mix or shredded cabbage

¾ cup of mayonnaise (you could also use plain Greek yogurt for a healthier twist)

1 tbsp. of sour cream

1 tbsp. of white, distilled vinegar

Zest and juice of one lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

While the shrimp is cooking, prepare the slaw. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, lime juice, zest, and cilantro. Combine with the coleslaw and mix thoroughly.

To assemble:

6–8 flour or corn tortillas

Warm the tortillas and fill with the shrimp and slaw.

Yield: 6–8 tacos.