Capers add zest to this lemony pasta recipe

Lemony pasta with capers.

If I were still in school, I’d write a thesis paper titled: How Capers Can Take a Meal from 0 to 10. I recently tried capers for the first time, and I can’t believe it took me this long. Salty and delicious, they add a punch to so many foods that might be considered bland without them.

After I recognized my love for capers 27 years too late, I wondered what would happen if I combined them with my other favorite food: Pasta! The result was this Lemon Pasta with Capers dish that is ready in 20 minutes flat -- the same amount of time it takes me to wash my face and change from my daytime pajamas into my nighttime pajamas.

I don’t think I need to list the pros of making this dish, but I will anyway. First, the lemon and garlic will have your kitchen smelling better than any candle shop. Second, it’s made with just seven basic ingredients you likely already have on hand, which means no shopping for obscure groceries! Third, this recipe serves as a great base for a main meal or a side dish. I recommend adding grilled chicken or shrimp for some extra protein.

This meal encapsulates the perfect late summer day on my balcony with a good book. However, if we’re being honest, I’ll be eating it all year round. Serve with a crisp glass of white wine, a green salad and the Nancy Meyers Kitchen Playlist on Spotify in the background.

Lemony Pasta With Capers

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

1 pound of pasta (you can use any shape, short or long pasta)

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. capers, drained

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The zest and juice of one medium lemon

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package or until just under al dente. Reserve half a cup of pasta water. While the pasta is cooking, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, stirring until fragrant and golden brown. Add the lemon zest. Remove from heat so garlic doesn’t burn while waiting for the pasta. When the pasta is ready, return skillet to medium heat and pasta to the skillet (remember, the pasta will continue to cook with the sauce, so that’s why it’s important to add it while it’s just under al dente). Add lemon juice, capers, Parmesan cheese, freshly ground black pepper, and a little bit of the reserved pasta water to create a sauce. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Yield: 6–8 servings