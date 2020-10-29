A Whole Foods Market purchase awaits placement in a car trunk. AP

A labeling boo-boo creating a food allergy danger caused various food items with macaroni and cheese to be recalled from Whole Foods Markets in four states and the District of Columbia.

There’s egg in the mac and cheese. There’s no egg listed among the ingredients. That makes the egg an undeclared allergen, which is of no concern if you don’t have an egg allergy or aren’t serving someone with an egg allergy.

Otherwise, as the recall notice warning says: “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

These were sold in the prepared foods sections, chef’s case counters and through online and catering menus from Whole Foods stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Here’s what’s been pulled:

▪ Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case, product code M286501, best by 10/28/2020.

▪ Macaroni & Cheese, packaged, product code M263608, best by 10/27/2020.

▪ Macaroni & Cheese, online & catering, product codes M114449 and M109866, best by 10/23/2020.

▪ Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, product codes M261596, M261580, M261590, M261601, M261608, M261616, best by 10/26/2020.

▪ Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged, product code M247257, best by 10/25/2020.

▪ Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar, product code M237444, best by 10/24/2020.

▪ Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, product code M241442, best by 10/28/2020.

▪ Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, product code M299430, best by 10/28/2020.

▪ BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged, product code M241464, best by 10/28/2020.

▪ Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, product code M242019, best by 10/28/2020.

Those with these products can return them. Whole Foods is asking for a valid receipt, but the tags on the container should be enough proof of purchase.

Customers with questions can call 844-936-8255, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..