There might be glass in some food items, and the USDA has issued a public health alert

The latest not-food-in-your-food news comes from Taylor Farms, which produced four varieties of ready-to-eat food bowls that might have glass.

That’s according to a USDA public health alert issued Friday about Meal Simple spaghetti squash bowls. An employee at Taylor Farms’ Dallas facility, the USDA said, found pieces of glass in a bowl or bowls during the production process.

The agency says it didn’t request a recall because it believes the products are no longer on shelves. But the best by dates given by the USDA say they could very well still be on shelves and definitely could be in freezers or refrigerators.

Here are the foods involved:

▪ 10-ounce bowls of Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash and Alfredo with Chicken, lot No. TFD279AU23 with best by date of 10/15/2020 or lot No. TFD280AU23 with a best by date of 10/16/2020.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash Alfredo with Chicken USDA

▪ 10-ounce bowls of Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash with Chicken & Pesto, lot No. TFD279AU23 with best by date of 10/13/2020 or lot No. TFD280AU23 with a best by date of 10/14/2020.

Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash with Chicken and Pesto USDA

▪ 10-ounce bowls of Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash and Pepperoni, lot No. TFD279AU23 with best by date of 10/15/2020 or lot No. TFD280AU23 with a best by date of 10/16/2020.

Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash and Pepperoni USDA

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ 11-ounce bowls of Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs, lot No. TFD279AU23 with best by date of 10/13/2020 or lot No. TFD280AU23 with a best by date of 10/14/2020.

Meal Simple Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs USDA

These went to stores in Houston and San Antonio. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for refund.