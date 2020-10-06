A Walmart fruit recall has expanded over listeria concerns. Here’s what you should do

Country Fresh has expanded its recall of many of its packaged fruit products sold at Walmart.

On Friday, the company had pulled various food products, including some watermelon packages sold by Walmart stores and RaceTrac stations in nine states last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found listeria on the packing equipment, manufacturer Country Fresh announced.

In the latest expansion, announced over the weekend, recalled from the Walmarts are numerous packages of cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapples, and cantaloupe. These were shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers sold by Walmart with “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3, 2020, and Oct. 11, 2020.

Country Fresh Cantaloupe Chunks are among those recalled at Walmart due to listeria concerns in October 2020. FDA

Recalled Country Fresh products

▪ Apple Grape Tray with Caramel, 2 lbs, 10 oz. UPC 68113118012.

▪ Green Apple Slices, 32 oz. UPC 68113118006.

▪ Mixed Apple Slices, 32 oz. UPC 68113118007.

▪ Red Apple Slices, 14 oz. UPC 68113118004.

Red Apple Slices is among those recalled at Walmart due to listeria concerns in October 2020. FDA

▪ Red Apple Slices, 32 oz. UPC 68113118010.

▪ Cantaloupe Chunks, 10 oz. UPC 68113118014.

▪ Cantaloupe Chunks, 16 oz. UPC 68113118015.

▪ Seasonal Fruit Tray, 40 oz. UPC 68113118023.

A 40-ounce seasonal fruit tray is among those recalled at Walmart due to listeria concerns in October 2020. FDA

▪ Tropical Blend, 5 oz. UPC 68113135510.

▪ Mango Chunk, 10 oz. UPC 68113118037.

▪ Mango Spears, 16 oz. UPC 68113118038.

▪ Pineapple Chunks, 10 oz. UPC 68113118042.

▪ Pineapple Chunks, 16 oz. UPC 68113118046.

▪ Pineapple Chunks, 42 oz. UPC 68113118043.

▪ Pineapple Spears, 32 oz. UPC 68113118044.

▪ Red Grapes, 10 oz. UPC 68113118047.

A Seasonal Trio package is among those recalled at Walmart due to listeria concerns in October 2020. FDA

▪ Seasonal Blend, 10 oz. UPC 68113118048.

▪ Seasonal Blend, 16 oz. UPC 68113118049.

▪ Seasonal Blend, 32 oz. UPC 68113118050.

▪ Seasonal Blend, 32 oz. UPC 68113118069.

Summer Blend fruit salad sold at Walmart FDA

Last week’s previous recall pulled Summer Blend fruit mixes in 5-ounce containers, lot Nos. URR0103 expiring 10/2/2020 and URS0103, expiring 10/4/2020.

What to do

Customers can either return the fruit packages for a refund or toss them out but should not eat them.

Those with questions about this recall can call Country Fresh at 877-251-8300, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

What listeria can do

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria hits 1,600 Americans each year and kills about 260. The most vulnerable are people with damaged immune systems, senior citizens, newborns and pregnant women, who are more than 10 times as likely as others to get a listeria infection. Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Listeria can cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, stiffness in the neck area, balance problems, confusion and convulsions.