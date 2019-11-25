Whole Foods recalled gelato for a packing mistake that can be a serious health problem

Whole Foods Market recalled one lot of its Raspberry Cheesecake Italian Gelato after a packing mistake caused a potential serious food allergy problem.

According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, Whole Foods found out some Butter Cookie and Sweet Cream Italian Gelato got packed into the Raspberry Cheesecake 1-pint containers. That’s not just a problem for those who have their mouth set for Raspberry Cheesecake and open up to find Butter Cookie.

Butter Cookie has egg. Raspberry Cheesecake doesn’t.

If you have an egg allergy, that’s a significant difference.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the notice states.

The best by date on the 1-pint containers is 6/11/2021. Whole Foods says it’s pulled all the gelato from its store shelves.

Customers who wish to return the gelato just need to bring a receipt in for a full refund (you could also probably bring the container, it being a store brand item). Those with questions can call 844-936-8255, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time, or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.